XBB1.16 suspected to be driving cases in Karnataka: Experts 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With active Covid-19 cases crossing the 600-mark in Karnataka, XBB1.16, a new variant that has emerged in India, could be driving the rise in cases, feel experts. Thirty new cases of XBB1.16 have been identified in Karnataka since the beginning of the month — the highest in the country.

Dr Sharif, deputy director of, the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control, confirmed the presence of the new variant in the state. He said that the new variant might be responsible for the rise in cases. He, however, said XBB1.16 has not resulted in hospitalisation.

“Most people seeking admission are those infected with the past variants and are the elderly and those with comorbidities,” he clarified.

Doctors from the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) said that those infected with the new variant showed symptoms similar to the past variants and there is no need to panic. According to the Indian SARS-CoV- 2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), 76 cases of XBB1.16 have been found in India so far. Besides Karnataka, the new variant has also been found in Maharashtra (29), Puducherry (7), Delhi (5), Telangana (2), and one each in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha.

Meanwhile, the state health department on Saturday revised its guidelines to tackle Covid-19. The prevailing Covid-19 situation demands an in-depth examination to ensure it is well managed, the advisory read. Health officials have been told to follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB), and monitor ILI/SARI cases and emerging clusters.

