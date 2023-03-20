Home States Karnataka

XBB1.16 suspected to be driving cases in Karnataka: Experts 

Thirty new cases detected in state; Elderly with comorbidities infected with past variants hospitalised

Published: 20th March 2023 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, COVID-19

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With active Covid-19 cases crossing the 600-mark in Karnataka, XBB1.16, a new variant that has emerged in India, could be driving the rise in cases, feel experts. Thirty new cases of XBB1.16 have been identified in Karnataka since the beginning of the month — the highest in the country.

Dr Sharif, deputy director of, the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control, confirmed the presence of the new variant in the state. He said that the new variant might be responsible for the rise in cases. He, however, said  XBB1.16 has not resulted in hospitalisation.

“Most people seeking admission are those infected with the past variants and are the elderly and those with comorbidities,” he clarified.

Doctors from the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) said that those infected with the new variant showed symptoms similar to the past variants and there is no need to panic. According to the Indian SARS-CoV- 2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), 76 cases of  XBB1.16 have been found in India so far. Besides Karnataka, the new variant has also been found in Maharashtra (29), Puducherry (7), Delhi (5), Telangana (2), and one each in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Odisha.

Meanwhile, the state health department on Saturday revised its guidelines to tackle Covid-19. The prevailing Covid-19 situation demands an in-depth examination to ensure it is well managed, the advisory read. Health officials have been told to follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB), and monitor ILI/SARI cases and emerging clusters.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 XBB1.16 National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo | Express Illustration)
Recipe for disaster: No end to Delhi's stray dogs menance
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | EPS)
BJP, Congress battle for women votes, offer sops in election-bound MP
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, (L), and Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress steps in to thrash out differences in Rajasthan unit
A file photo of Pro-Khalistani activist and chief of Waris Punjab De, Amritpal Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal enters day three, Punjab cops lodge fresh cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp