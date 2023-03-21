Home States Karnataka

AAP’s first list of 80 candidates out, Brijesh, Mathai to fight election 

Mohana Dasari, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, will now contest from C V Raman Nagar Assembly seat.

Published: 21st March 2023 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

AAP, Prithvi Reddy

AAP leaders Prithvi Reddy and Mukh-yamantri Chandru release the party’s first list in Bengaluru on Monday

By Devaraj B Hirehalli 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday released its first list of 80 candidates for the April/May Assembly polls in Karnataka. Sixty-nine candidates will be making their electoral debut.

Pulakeshinagar Congress MLA R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy’s sister R Gagana Sukanya (KGF), former CM BS Yediyurappa’s former aide K Diwakar (Sagar) and KPCC president DK Shivakumar’s brother-in-law Sharat Chandra (Channapatna) are some of the candidates announced by AAP. Chandra will likely face former CM and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy and CP Yogeshwar of the BJP. Suresh Rathore has been declared as the party candidate from Pulakeshinagar.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court lawyer Brijiesh Kalappa, who joined AAP from the Congress, will fight from the Chickpet segment. Software professional Shantala Damle, who had contested the 2013 Assembly polls from Basavanagudi after her return from the US and later joined AAP in  2014, is now the party candidate from Mahalakshmi Layout. She is likely to face Excise Minister K Gopalaiah (BJP).

“There is an overwhelming response in the constituency, especially from the women voters who want to have a woman as their representative as they will be more comfortable discussing their issues,” Damle told TNIE.

Mohana Dasari, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, will now contest from C V Raman Nagar Assembly seat. Former KAS officer K Mathai will be the AAP candidate from Shantinagar where he is likely to face the incumbent Congress MLA NA Harris. Kannada comedian ‘Tennis’ Krishna will contest from the Turuvekere constituency. 

