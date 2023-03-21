BJP creating fictitious characters: Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar hit out at the State Government for creating “false narratives and fictitious characters” to distort history related to Tipu Sultan and said the BJP and its leaders are misleading people by indulging in communal tactics in the run up to the April/May Assembly polls in Karnataka. Shivakumar appealed to Nirmalanand Swamiji, a noted seer, to take a lead in opposing the government’s attempts to distort and change history without any logical reasons.

Speaking at a press conference in Belagavi on Monday, Shivakumar said the BJP attempted to change the history of personalities like Lord Basavanna, Kuvempu, BR Ambedkar and several other renowned persons but in vain.

“Tipu Sultan died more than 200 years ago and now BJP leaders like Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, CT Ravi and a few others are trying to bring out a book on Tipu Sultan by adding false narratives and stories in it. Teachers of Ashwath Narayan and CT Ravi must be wondering as to what history lessons they taught to their students after watching the way history is being distorted,’’ Shivakumar quipped. “Unfortunately, the BJP leaders were creating false stories and characters to demean Tipu Sultan,” he said.

To prevent the BJP leaders from creating false history, Shivakumar called upon Nirmalananda Swamiji to take a lead and boycott the leaders and parties which were trying to mislead the society by resorting to such tactics ahead of the elections.

The Kanakapura MLA also requested the seers of all the communities to rise up against the BJP’s ongoing tirade and said the distortion of history would have disastrous consequences.



BELAGAVI: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar hit out at the State Government for creating “false narratives and fictitious characters” to distort history related to Tipu Sultan and said the BJP and its leaders are misleading people by indulging in communal tactics in the run up to the April/May Assembly polls in Karnataka. Shivakumar appealed to Nirmalanand Swamiji, a noted seer, to take a lead in opposing the government’s attempts to distort and change history without any logical reasons. Speaking at a press conference in Belagavi on Monday, Shivakumar said the BJP attempted to change the history of personalities like Lord Basavanna, Kuvempu, BR Ambedkar and several other renowned persons but in vain. “Tipu Sultan died more than 200 years ago and now BJP leaders like Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, CT Ravi and a few others are trying to bring out a book on Tipu Sultan by adding false narratives and stories in it. Teachers of Ashwath Narayan and CT Ravi must be wondering as to what history lessons they taught to their students after watching the way history is being distorted,’’ Shivakumar quipped. “Unfortunately, the BJP leaders were creating false stories and characters to demean Tipu Sultan,” he said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); To prevent the BJP leaders from creating false history, Shivakumar called upon Nirmalananda Swamiji to take a lead and boycott the leaders and parties which were trying to mislead the society by resorting to such tactics ahead of the elections. The Kanakapura MLA also requested the seers of all the communities to rise up against the BJP’s ongoing tirade and said the distortion of history would have disastrous consequences.