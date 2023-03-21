Home States Karnataka

BJP's Baburao Chinchansur who played role in Kharge's 2019 poll defeat set to rejoin Congress

When reporters sought a reaction from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, he said Chinchansur had come from the Congress and was going back to the same party.

Published: 21st March 2023 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Baburao Chinchansur

BJP leader Baburao Chinchansur. (File)

By PTI

BENGALURU: BJP leader Baburao Chinchansur, believed to be one of those who played a key role in defeating AICC president M Mallikarjun Kharge, in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, appears set to join the Congress in Karnataka.

Chinchansur, a prominent leader of the Koli-Kabbaliga community in the Kalyana Karnataka region, resigned from his post of Member of the Legislative Council on Monday.

He had represented Gurmitkal assembly constituency in Kalaburagi district from 2008 to 2018, and was a Minister in the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government earlier.

However, he quit the Congress in 2018 after his defeat in the assembly election and joined the BJP.

As a BJP member, he is viewed as one of the main leaders who played a key role in defeating Kharge in Gulbarga (Kalaburagi) Lok Sabha constituency.

BJP candidate Umesh Jadhav, who too had resigned from the Congress and joined the BJP, won that election.

Congress sources said Chinchansur is expected to join the party in the coming days.

Earlier this month, another BJP MLC Puttanna resigned from the Legislative Council and joined the Congress.

When reporters sought a reaction from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, he said Chinchansur had come from the Congress and was going back to the same party.

He added that the BJP was strong in Gurmitkal and Chinchansur quitting the party would not have any effect on the party's prospects there.

Assembly elections in Karnataka are due by May.

BJP stalwart and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa refused to discuss the issue of Chinchansur's switching of loyalties, as he had already quit. "Just a few days ago, the husband and wife (Chinchansur and his wife) fell at my feet and vowed that they will not go anywhere," Yediyurappa said.

"They might have succumbed to various pressures," he added, saying, "We are ready for anything."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Baburao Chinchansur Karnataka BJP Karnataka Congress Karnataka elections
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp