Classes 5, 8 exam: Supreme Court to hear plea on March 27

The government has said the assessments will be based on the Kalika Chetharike programme.

Published: 21st March 2023 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

A view of the Supreme Court of India. (File Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU: High tension and confusion prevailed among parents, students and schools under the state board syllabus, after Classes 5 and 8 assessments faced another delay with the case scheduled to be heard by the Supreme Court. 

The apex court on Monday said it would hear a petition regarding Classes 5 and 8 assessments on March 27 — the same day the exams are scheduled to begin — and there is a chance they may be further delayed.
Parents and schools are hoping the issue is not further delayed as it can pose problems for the students.

“There is a lot of confusion regarding the assessment. The government has said the assessments will be based on the Kalika Chetharike programme. What has been taught in government schools and private schools is different. If the child sits for an exam where the syllabus is completely different, it will pose problems. We hope that the assessments are cancelled,” said BN Yoganand, president of the Karnataka Private Schools’ Parents Association Coordination Committee. 

Govt not listening to stakeholders, say petitioners

However, while the petitioners in the case comprise several school organisations, some schools for the assessments have hit out at the delays caused by the court case. “Examinations are being held at every grade. If the government is coming forth to conduct this assessment, it does not make sense to go against it. The constant delays posed by the case will only cause confusion among children.

The government has also been very clear on what will be included in the assessments and these are being reiterated in the Kalika Chetharike syllabus,” said D Shashikumar, general secretary, of Karnataka Associated Management of School s (KAMS). Meanwhile, the petitioners have maintained that the issue is being delayed due to the government’s refusal to listen to the stakeholders.

“The syllabus given to private schools is not the same as what had been issued to government schools for the Kalika Chetharike programme. The government has not even consulted us on whether these assessments should take place. If a major decision like this is to be taken, it must be announced at the start of the academic year.

In addition, if these assessments are not meant to detain students, we need to know more information on what quality analysis the government hopes to undertake on the learning of students,” said Shashidhar L, general secretary, of Recognised Unaided Private Schools Association (RUPSA) Public Instruction Commissioner R Vishal said the examinations will go on as planned and whether there will be any changes is yet to be seen.

