Home States Karnataka

Congress guarantee cards all bogus: CM Bommai

Congress leaders are making tall promises to hoodwink the people of Karnataka, but the party’s tactics have been understood, he said.

Published: 21st March 2023 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Terming as “bogus” the fourth guarantee card announced by the Congress, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai ridiculed the party, saying “lies are the inherent character of the grand old party”.

Bommai on Monday said the party’s promises in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand have not been fulfilled, even after it came to power in these states. He said he would soon release a list of the Congress’ bogus promises. Congress leaders are making tall promises to hoodwink the people of Karnataka, but the party’s tactics have been understood, he said.

ALSO READ | Roshan Baig all set to join BJP

“To give an instance, the Siddaramaiah government reduced free rice given to each person to 5kgs and later increased it to 7kgs as elections approached. Now, Congress is again promising 10kgs, according to the election policy. Congress leaders are making promises which cannot be implemented,” he said.

In his remark against former AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s alleged anti-India comments on foreign soil, Bommai said, “How could one expect affection and commitment towards Karnataka from a person who speaks ill against the nation on foreign soil?”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Congress
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp