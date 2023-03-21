Congress guarantee cards all bogus: CM Bommai

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Terming as “bogus” the fourth guarantee card announced by the Congress, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai ridiculed the party, saying “lies are the inherent character of the grand old party”.

Bommai on Monday said the party’s promises in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand have not been fulfilled, even after it came to power in these states. He said he would soon release a list of the Congress’ bogus promises. Congress leaders are making tall promises to hoodwink the people of Karnataka, but the party’s tactics have been understood, he said.

“To give an instance, the Siddaramaiah government reduced free rice given to each person to 5kgs and later increased it to 7kgs as elections approached. Now, Congress is again promising 10kgs, according to the election policy. Congress leaders are making promises which cannot be implemented,” he said.

In his remark against former AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s alleged anti-India comments on foreign soil, Bommai said, “How could one expect affection and commitment towards Karnataka from a person who speaks ill against the nation on foreign soil?”

