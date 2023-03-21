Home States Karnataka

Foxconn proposal of Rs 8k crore gets nod in Karnataka  

Industries Minister Murugesh R Nirani said Karnataka is at the forefront of the renewable energy, ethanol production and manufacturing sector.

Published: 21st March 2023 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Foxconn

The Foxconn logo (File photo |AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Monday approved 18 projects, including Foxconn’s investment proposal. The 61st meeting of the State High-Level Clearance Committee, chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, approved projects with a total investment of Rs 75,393.57 crore.

A statement issued by the industry minister’s office said Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Private Limited (FHH) would invest Rs 8,000 crore in the state, with employment opportunities for 50,000 people. 

The delegation led by Foxconn CEO and chairman Young Liu visited Bengaluru recently. iPhone maker Foxconn had signed a ‘Letter of Intent’ with the state government.

Of the 18 projects approved on Monday, 10 are new and five are expansion projects, and three are additional projects. “We are happy the state has received such a huge investment. The proposals for green hydrogen, ethanol production, wind energy power plant, electrical and electronic items assembling, lithium batteries and electric vehicles, and cement and steel companies in the state were approved at the meeting,” the CM said.

Industries Minister Murugesh R Nirani said Karnataka is at the forefront of the renewable energy, ethanol production and manufacturing sector. “In order to encourage green hydrogen production, ethanol production, aerospace and renewable energy, we have approved proposals from Amplus Active Private Limited, Ayana Renewable Power Six Private Limited, and TATA Advanced Systems Limited,” he said.

He said Karnataka is the third largest sugarcane-growing state in the country and is also the highest producer of ethanol, and that green energy investment proposals were approved at Monday’s meeting.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Foxconn Basavaraj Bommai Foxconn’s investment proposal
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp