Leaders dispute party survey, say Siddu will win Kolar

Praveen Gowda, a KPCC member, who is heading a team of Youth Congress, said Congress leaders and workers are working to ensure Siddaramaiah’s victory in Kolar.

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

KOLAR: A survey conducted by Congress poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu and his team, predicting a defeat for former chief minister Siddaramaiah in Kolar, has been questioned by Congress leaders from Kolar.

They said they have been working for Siddaramaiah’s victory for the last two months and he should win comfortably from here. MLC Anil Kumar, who is one of the members in charge of Siddaramaiah’s poll campaign in Kolar, said information indicates that voters are in favour of Siddaramaiah.

Kolar sitting MLA K Srinivasa Gowda, who had offered to sacrifice his seat, warned that if Siddaramaiah chooses any constituency other than Kolar, he will retire from politics. He denied having any information on the high command asking Siddaramaiah to choose Varuna.

“I want Siddaramaiah to win from Kolar and become a chief minister,” he said, adding that he will not try to persuade the senior leader as he is confident that Siddaramaiah will contest from Kolar.

Praveen Gowda, a KPCC member, who is heading a team of Youth Congress, said Congress leaders and workers are working to ensure Siddaramaiah’s victory in Kolar. “If the high command is in doubt, another survey should be conducted. Youth Congress leaders will mail to the high command, asking them to allow Siddaramaiah to contest from here,” he added.

A senior Congress leader raised doubts over the methodology used by Kanugolu. “The party has been gaining strength over the last two months as voters are expecting Siddaramaiah to contest. If the high command decides to field another candidate, it will be a difficult situation for the party,” he added.

From Sunday, Congress leaders held meetings and decided to meet Siddaramaiah at his residence in Bengaluru to appeal to him to contest from Kolar. Party sources told The New Indian Express that one reason Siddaramaiah decided not to contest from Kolar was that party leader would be busy with their own constituencies leaving him without any backing.

