Home States Karnataka

Munirathna drops plans to make movie ‘Uri Gowda - Nanje Gowda’

Coming out of the meeting, Munirathna told reporters that he has dropped the plan to make the movie.

Published: 21st March 2023 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

N Murirathna

Kannada film producer and Horticulture Minister N Murirathna

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Kannada film producer and Horticulture Minister N Murirathna, who had decided to produce a Kannada movie ‘Uri Gowda - Nanje Gowda’ on the soldiers who arguably killed Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan, withdrew his decision after meeting Adichunchanagiri Mutt seer Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji in Mandya on Monday.

Sources said the Vokkaliga seer slammed the minister for deciding to make the movie on the warriors without any documents or records about their involvement in Tipu’s killing. The film producer-turned-politician recently registered the movie title with the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce under his production house Vrushabhavathi Productions.

Munirathna had announced that the movie will hit the sets on May 18. As it triggered a controversy, the seer summoned Munirathna to the mutt branch office at Vishwamanava Education Institute at Kommerahalli in Mandya and took him to the task.

Coming out of the meeting, Munirathna told reporters that he has dropped the plan to make the movie. “I had decided to produce a big film on Uri Gowda and Dodda Nanje Gowda. I did not have any intention of hurting the sentiments of the people. I was not doing this as I am in BJP. I was collecting documents regarding the warriors. But as the seer said there would be a controversy, I decided to drop the project,” he said.

Later, Swamiji told reporters that the movie could hurt the sentiments of the Vokkaliga community as there have been no historical records and clarity on the characters.

“I asked the minister not to produce the movie. There should be proper documents for doing a historical movie and the movie should make people remember history. But there are no historical documents or evidence about Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda. A fictional movie will damage the identity of Vokkaligas,” he added. The seer said he also explained the history to BJP leaders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
N Murirathna Uri Gowda - Nanje Gowda
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp