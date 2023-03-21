Munirathna drops plans to make movie ‘Uri Gowda - Nanje Gowda’

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Kannada film producer and Horticulture Minister N Murirathna, who had decided to produce a Kannada movie ‘Uri Gowda - Nanje Gowda’ on the soldiers who arguably killed Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan, withdrew his decision after meeting Adichunchanagiri Mutt seer Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji in Mandya on Monday.

Sources said the Vokkaliga seer slammed the minister for deciding to make the movie on the warriors without any documents or records about their involvement in Tipu’s killing. The film producer-turned-politician recently registered the movie title with the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce under his production house Vrushabhavathi Productions.

Munirathna had announced that the movie will hit the sets on May 18. As it triggered a controversy, the seer summoned Munirathna to the mutt branch office at Vishwamanava Education Institute at Kommerahalli in Mandya and took him to the task.

Coming out of the meeting, Munirathna told reporters that he has dropped the plan to make the movie. “I had decided to produce a big film on Uri Gowda and Dodda Nanje Gowda. I did not have any intention of hurting the sentiments of the people. I was not doing this as I am in BJP. I was collecting documents regarding the warriors. But as the seer said there would be a controversy, I decided to drop the project,” he said.

Later, Swamiji told reporters that the movie could hurt the sentiments of the Vokkaliga community as there have been no historical records and clarity on the characters.

“I asked the minister not to produce the movie. There should be proper documents for doing a historical movie and the movie should make people remember history. But there are no historical documents or evidence about Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda. A fictional movie will damage the identity of Vokkaligas,” he added. The seer said he also explained the history to BJP leaders.

