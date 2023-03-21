Roshan Baig all set to join BJP

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former minister and seven-time MLA R Roshan Baig is all set to join BJP ahead of the 2023 assembly elections, according to sources. Although Baig was not available for comment, sources close to him told TNIE that he may join BJP anytime and contest the assembly elections if given an opportunity.

However, Baig is keen on fielding his son Ruman Baig, who has been helping him in his constituency for over 15 years, from Shivajinagar if things go according to his plans, the sources said. The reason for this speculation is “former minister Roshan Baig Sahab” was officially invited to BJP’s “Sufi Samvaad” convened by Jamaat Ulema-e-Hind, president Maulana Suhaib Qasm.

The invitees also included leaders from the Sikh and Christian communities and Baig participated in the convention in Delhi. While not all invitees to the convention were wearing the saffron shawl, Baig was seen wearing it. His supporters claimed that the charges against Baig have been cleared and are seeking to make a new beginning in the BJP.

Baig had been in the political wilderness after he criticised Congress leaders - the then state in-charge K C Venugopal, CLP leader Siddaramaiah and former PCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao. Congress issued a show cause notice to which he responded by resigning from the party. Although Baig was in the Youth Congress, he began his electoral career with the erstwhile Janata party.

