Home States Karnataka

Roshan Baig all set to join BJP

The invitees also included leaders from the Sikh and Christian communities and Baig participated in the convention in Delhi.

Published: 21st March 2023 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

R Roshan Baig

MLA R Roshan Baig

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former minister and seven-time MLA R Roshan Baig is all set to join BJP ahead of the 2023 assembly elections, according to sources. Although Baig was not available for comment, sources close to him told TNIE  that he may join BJP anytime and contest the assembly elections if given an opportunity. 

However, Baig is keen on fielding his son Ruman Baig, who has been helping him in his constituency for over 15 years, from Shivajinagar if things go according to his plans, the sources said. The reason for this speculation is “former minister Roshan Baig Sahab” was officially invited to BJP’s “Sufi Samvaad” convened by Jamaat Ulema-e-Hind, president Maulana Suhaib Qasm. 

The invitees also included leaders from the Sikh and Christian communities and Baig participated in the convention in Delhi. While not all invitees to the convention were wearing the saffron shawl, Baig was seen wearing it. His supporters claimed that the charges against Baig have been cleared and are seeking to make a new beginning in the BJP. 

Baig had been in the political wilderness after he criticised Congress leaders - the then state in-charge K C Venugopal, CLP leader Siddaramaiah and former PCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao. Congress issued a show cause notice to which he responded by resigning from the party. Although Baig was in the Youth Congress, he began his electoral career with the erstwhile Janata party. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
R Roshan Baig Karnataka assembly elections
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp