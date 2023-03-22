Amavasya delayed Congress’ first list by a day?

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Did the inauspicious Amavasya (no-moon day) prevent Congress from announcing its first list of candidates? Normally, the names are announced early to allow candidates to campaign in their constituency, but the no-moon day has delayed the process by a day.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar said on Tuesday that “the candidate list will be announced on Ugadi on Wednesday’’.

Senior Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Dr G Parameshwara said, “It is Amavasya and is considered inauspicious. We will announce it on Ugadi day which is auspicious.’’ KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed too said, “Yesterday (Monday) was Rahul Gandhi’s visit and today (Tuesday) is Amavasya. We will announce it on Ugadi.’’

Sources said the process to prepare the first list was not without hurdles and a team of trouble-shooters ensured that around 20 names were included in the list despite objections. On the second list, Congress leaders said there were objections, issues, claims and counter-claims made. The second list will come out in a few days, they said.

