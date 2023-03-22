Congress to announce first list with 100 names today

By Express News Service

MYSURU: KPCC president DK Shivakumar said here on Tuesday that Congress will release its first list with the names of 100 candidates on Wednesday.

Shivakumar, who visited Adi Chunchanagiri with his family and offered puja to Lord Byraveshwara, said the Congress central screening committee had finalised the list, but had decided to release it after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Belagavi.

On the confusion over Opposition leader Siddaramaiah contesting from Kolar, Shivakumar said Siddaramaiah is free to contest from Kolar, Varuna, Chamundeshwari and Badami and is free to choose his constituency.

Asked about the pressure mounting on Bengaluru Rural MP and his brother DK Suresh to contest from Ramanagara, Shivakumar said Suresh wants to continue as a Member of Parliament. He said they will ensure that the Congress candidate wins in Ramanagara. The constituency is high profile as JDS has finalised the candidature of party senior leader HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Gowda from there.

On the controversy surrounding Urigowda and Nanjegowda, who were assumed to have killed Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan, he said the AdiChunchanagiri seer has advised BJP leaders against promoting falsehoods. Shivakumar said Urigowda and Nanjegowda should not be included in school textbooks. “Have Ashwath Narayan (higher education minister) and CT Ravi (BJP national general secretary) read about it in school, he asked.

