Home States Karnataka

Congress to announce first list with 100 names today

Siddu free to choose any constituency to contest from, says DKS
 

Published: 22nd March 2023 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

DK Shivakumar

Congress workers welcome KPCC chief DK Shivakumar during the Praja Dhwani Yatra in Kunigal, Tumakuru, on Tuesday | KPN

By Express News Service

MYSURU: KPCC president DK Shivakumar said here on Tuesday that Congress will release its first list with the names of 100 candidates on Wednesday.

Shivakumar, who visited Adi Chunchanagiri with his family and offered puja to Lord Byraveshwara, said the Congress central screening committee had finalised the list, but had decided to release it after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Belagavi.

On the confusion over Opposition leader Siddaramaiah contesting from Kolar, Shivakumar said Siddaramaiah is free to contest from Kolar, Varuna, Chamundeshwari and Badami and is free to choose his constituency.

Asked about the pressure mounting on Bengaluru Rural MP and his brother DK Suresh to contest from Ramanagara, Shivakumar said Suresh wants to continue as a Member of Parliament. He said they will ensure that the Congress candidate wins in Ramanagara. The constituency is high profile as JDS has finalised the candidature of party senior leader HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Gowda from there.

ALSO READ | Amavasya delayed Congress’ first list by a day?

On the controversy surrounding Urigowda and Nanjegowda, who were assumed to have killed Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan, he said the AdiChunchanagiri seer has advised BJP leaders against promoting falsehoods. Shivakumar said Urigowda and Nanjegowda should not be included in school textbooks. “Have Ashwath Narayan (higher education minister) and CT Ravi (BJP national general secretary) read about it in school, he asked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DK Shivakumar Congress list of candidates
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp