Fraud case: CBI gets nod for letter rogatory to Vietnam

BENGALURU: The CBI special court passed an order to issue a letter rogatory to a competent authority to conduct an investigation in Vietnam to collect documentary and oral evidence from the concerned in relation to a fraud case that led to losses of USD 250 million to the government exchequer by forging documents and dishonestly supplying low-quality metal scrap in the name of high-value nickel and copper scrap to the Port of Busan in South Korea.

Special Judge for CBI cases E Chandrakala passed the order on March 18, allowing the application filed by the CBI under Section 166(A) of CrPC.

“From the facts and circumstances and materials brought on record as per the application averments made on behalf of CBI, the court is satisfied that certain aspects of the investigation are required to be conducted in the Socialist Republic of Vietnam by collecting the relevant documentary and oral evidence from the concerned persons. Therefore, it is necessary to issue Letter Rogatory to the competent authority for investigation in the Socialist Republic of Vietnam,” the court said.

According to the case being probed by the CBI, two firms -- FMPL and FEIPL -- were appointed as business associates of STCL Limited, Bengaluru, a Government of India undertaking. They committed fraud in the matter of merchandising trade transactions of high-value non-ferrous metal scrap which was financed and facilitated by STCL through a letter of credit, opened in favour of the overseas sellers.

