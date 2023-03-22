Kolar conundrum poses more problems than solutions for Congress in Karnataka

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: The Congress high command’s strategy of withdrawing Opposition leader Siddaramaiah from the contest in Kolar to avoid a possible defeat seems to have caused more trouble than finding a solution to the Grand Old Party in the run-up to the Assembly elections.

It is likely that even before a formal announcement of seats is made, rumours will spread about the high command not fielding Siddaramaiah from Kolar which will affect the prospects of Siddaramaiah as well as aspiring party candidates from Kolar and neighbouring Chikkaballapur districts.

Within a day of the rumour that party senior leader Rahul Gandhi asked Siddaramaiah not to contest from Kolar and to choose a safe seat like Varuna, it has had an effect on the image of the Congress Legislature Party leader. But there has been pressure on the party to field Siddaramaiah from both Kolar and Varuna.

For the party, it has been a bitter development, demoralising the rank and file, who were gearing up to take on JDS and BJP. Many councillors, panchayat presidents and activists who joined Congress from other parties extending support to Siddaramaiah too have been left disheartened.

It has also led to cracks in Siddaramaiaha’s long-standing friendship with other leaders, including Ramesh Kumar, Nazeer Ahmad, Srinivasa Gowda and Krishne Byre Gowda, who had influenced him to contest from Kolar. Their hope was to cash in on the success of the KC Valley project that has changed the landscape of the drought-hit Kolar district

Disputing an internal survey report that has expressed apprehensions over Siddaramaiah’s chances of victory in Kolar, former MLA Sudhakar said the situation is favourable and Siddaramaiah will win by a big margin. Siddaramaiah backing out of Kolar will have horrible consequences in five-six constituencies and will demoralise the cadres, who had high expectations of seeing development in both Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts, he added.

Thousands of cadres are now planning a massive protest in front of Siddaramaiah’s house, wanting to know why he should withdraw when they are working on the ground.

Opposition parties have seized the issue by branding Siddaramaiah a political coward running away from the contest to avoid defeat. Many insiders too feel that it has inflicted irreparable damage to his stature with four decades of colourful political history. They observed that a psychological advantage has been handed over to opposition parties.

On Monday, all eyes were on Belagavi, where Siddaramaiah was to speak to Rahul and the AICC president on the emotions of the party cadres from Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts and to go ahead and contest from Kolar. The Ahinda leader had also assured his followers that he has an open mind on contesting from any seat and will not bow to his rivals within the party.

