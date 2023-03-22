Home States Karnataka

Name deletion: CEO arranges designated place for a week

The CEO Karnataka had identified 16,040 voters, who are either dead or shifted from the previous address, after field verification and house-to-house survey in the three constituencies.

Published: 22nd March 2023 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka assembly election

For representational purpose (Photo | Chief Electoral Officer Karnataka @ Facebook)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To receive objections to the proposed deletion of names of voters in Shivajinagar, Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Shanthinagar Assembly constituencies, the Chief Electoral Officer Karnataka will arrange a designated location in these areas, where an official will be available for seven days during working hours.

The CEO Karnataka had identified 16,040 voters, who are either dead or shifted from the previous address, after field verification and house-to-house survey in the three constituencies.

A media release from the CEO of Karnataka stated that the district election officer (DEO) and BBMP chief commissioner have been directed to ensure due steps before proceeding with the deletion of names in the three constituencies. The Election Commission of India had directed the CEO's office to take the necessary action as per directions of the Karnataka High Court in the matter. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chief Electoral Officer assembly election
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp