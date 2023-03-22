Name deletion: CEO arranges designated place for a week

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To receive objections to the proposed deletion of names of voters in Shivajinagar, Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Shanthinagar Assembly constituencies, the Chief Electoral Officer Karnataka will arrange a designated location in these areas, where an official will be available for seven days during working hours. The CEO Karnataka had identified 16,040 voters, who are either dead or shifted from the previous address, after field verification and house-to-house survey in the three constituencies. A media release from the CEO of Karnataka stated that the district election officer (DEO) and BBMP chief commissioner have been directed to ensure due steps before proceeding with the deletion of names in the three constituencies. The Election Commission of India had directed the CEO's office to take the necessary action as per directions of the Karnataka High Court in the matter.