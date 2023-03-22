Rahul visit to poll-bound Karnataka won’t have any impact: Bommai

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said former AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s visit to poll-bound Karnataka will not have any impact. Speaking to reporters here, the CM termed Congress’ guarantees as bogus announcements.

“His (Rahul) Bharat Jodo Yatra did not have any impact. His recent visit to Belagavi will not influence state politics,” Bommai said. The CM said the people of Karnataka will not give any value to Rahul’s words, especially after his recent remarks in the UK regarding the state of democracy in India.

Bommai said the Congress has a track record of not implementing the promises it makes. “It is their track record. For instance, in Chhattisgarh, the party promises Rs 1,000 to each household... they did not give it in the first four years...now in the last year of the tenure, they are giving it. So these are not guarantee cards, but visiting cards,” he added.

Further lashing out at CLP leader Siddaramaiah over allegations of corruption against his government, Bommai said complaints were lodged with the Lokayukta against the Congress leader over several cases, including the redo of Arkavathy Layout. “Siddaramaiah raising the issue of corruption is like the pot calling the kettle black,” he added.

He said discussions are underway with legal experts to conduct a judicial inquiry into 59 “corruption cases” of Siddaramaiah’s government, and a decision will be made soon.

On the ongoing controversy over Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda, the CM said, “Several historical facts of India and Karnataka are twisted. Once the actual facts are established after research, the truth will prevail. Moreover, everyone knows who was involved in the killing of Tipu... but some people can’t digest the truth.”

Bommai says he will be after polls too

Belagavi: Chief Minister Bommai said that he will remain as the CM after the polls. This comes amid speculation that the BJP top brass may pick a new CM if it returns to power.

Cong guarantee card is duplicate card: HDK

Mysuru: JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy called Congress' ‘guarantee card’ as a ‘duplicate card’. He took a jibe at CLP leader Siddaramaiah’s hunt for a safe seat. “My sympathies are with Siddaramaiah... it shows his lack of confidence,” he said. Kumaraswamy said he has no plans of fighting from two seats. “Speculation is rife that ex-MP Ramya will face me in Channapatna. I am not bothered about my opponents,” he said.

