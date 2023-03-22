Home States Karnataka

Siddaramaiah mum on safe seat, leaves choice to top brass

By Express News Service

KOLAR/ MYSURU: Confusion continues over which constituency Congress leader Siddaramaiah will favour, with the leader himself saying he has left it to the high command. It is said that party leader Rahul Gandhi advised him to return to his stronghold Varuna, and termed Kolar a tough bet, following which Siddaramaiah put off his visit to the latter district. This led to a protest by party workers before his residence on Tuesday morning, and chaos in Kolar, the constituency he had himself announced some weeks ago.  

As speculation mounted, Siddaramaiah said he is not searching for any “safe constituencies”, as claimed by his detractors. He told reporters during his visit to Heggavadi in Chamarajanagar, for a condolence meeting for MP Dhruvanarayana, that he had left the choice to the central leadership.

“The first list of Congress candidates will be revealed tomorrow, I don’t know if my name is there or not... The decision of the high command is my decision, I have the confidence of winning the polls. I am not searching for any safe constituency, people from various constituencies are demanding that I contest,” he said.

He said his son Yathindra’s name is finalised for Varuna, but he is unaware of the high command’s decision. 

Faced with the protesters, Siddaramaiah reportedly assured them that he is with them. “I will discuss it with family members and inform them tomorrow, please do not protest,” he told them. 

The decision to protest had been taken by some Congress leaders who had chaired a meeting of Scheduled Caste, Vokkaliga and Kuruba leaders.

On Tuesday morning, hundreds of Congress leaders and workers reached his residence by bus, in cars and on two-wheelers. They raised slogans and appealed to him to contest from Kolar, and assured him that they would work round the clock for his victory. Some workers even said that if their leader does not agree, they would die by suicide.

They also raised slogans,”Barale beku, barale beiku, Kolarakka barale beku.” They claimed that the report submitted to the high command is incorrect, and a resurvey should be done. 

Congress leaders VR Sudarshan, Nazeer Ahmed, Anil Kumar, district committee president Lakshminarayana and Youth Congress leaders also explained to Siddaramaiah that he has a good chance of victory.

They claimed that there is no lack of leadership, as booth committees have already been formed.
Meanwhile, opposition leaders, including Kolar MP S Muniswamy, and former minister and BJP aspirant Varthur R Prakash said they are aware that Siddaramaiah will not contest from Kolar.

