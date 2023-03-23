Charukeerthi Swamiji is no more

B R Udaya Kumar By

Express News Service

SHRAVANABELAGOLA: Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Swamiji pontiff and head of Shravanabelagola digamber Jain Mutt died due of cardiac arrest at Mutt Premises on Thursday morning. He was 74.

Mutt sources said that Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Swamiji died after he collapsed during his morning walk at around 6.30 Am. Swamiji was rushed to Adichunchanagiri Institute of Medical sciences but the doctor's efforts were in vain.

Charukeerthi has lakhs of devotees across the nation and abroad . He has headed 4 Mahamastakabhishekas held once in 12 years till now. He took charge as head of Digamber Jain Mutt in 1970. Swamiji got his masters degree in History and Philosophy from Mysuru and Bengaluru Universities respectively.

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi conferred "Karmayogi" award to Swamiji when she visited Shravanabelagola to witness Anointment.

Mutt Authority is planning to hold the funeral at mutt premises as per Jain tradition on Thursday evening. The district police has made elaborate security arrangements in and around Shravanabelagola. JDS Supremo HD Devegowda , Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and District in charge minister Gopalaiah have condoled the sad demise of Swamiji.

SHRAVANABELAGOLA: Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Swamiji pontiff and head of Shravanabelagola digamber Jain Mutt died due of cardiac arrest at Mutt Premises on Thursday morning. He was 74. Mutt sources said that Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Swamiji died after he collapsed during his morning walk at around 6.30 Am. Swamiji was rushed to Adichunchanagiri Institute of Medical sciences but the doctor's efforts were in vain. Charukeerthi has lakhs of devotees across the nation and abroad . He has headed 4 Mahamastakabhishekas held once in 12 years till now. He took charge as head of Digamber Jain Mutt in 1970. Swamiji got his masters degree in History and Philosophy from Mysuru and Bengaluru Universities respectively.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi conferred "Karmayogi" award to Swamiji when she visited Shravanabelagola to witness Anointment. Mutt Authority is planning to hold the funeral at mutt premises as per Jain tradition on Thursday evening. The district police has made elaborate security arrangements in and around Shravanabelagola. JDS Supremo HD Devegowda , Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and District in charge minister Gopalaiah have condoled the sad demise of Swamiji.