Bengaluru’s Pixxel bags US govt contract

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based aerospace company Pixxel has received a five-year contract from the US government to help the latter in intelligence surveillance. Pixxel, which is currently working on establishing a hyper-spectral imaging satellite constellation, is the only Indian company to be awarded a study contract from the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) of US Department of Defense.

As part of the contract, NRO will make use of Pixxel’s hyperspectral images to help in providing satellite intelligence to several US agencies. “We are fully committed to this opportunity to offer our imaging capabilities to the organisation, its partners, and the US geospatial intelligence community,” said Pixxel Founder Awais Ahmed.

NRO awarded six contracts to various aerospace companies as part of its Strategic Commercial Enhancement (SCE) Broad Agency Announcement Framework. Ahmed said the company will help in providing remote sensing capabilities for hyperspectral imaging through the use of modelling, simulation and data evaluation.

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based aerospace company Pixxel has received a five-year contract from the US government to help the latter in intelligence surveillance. Pixxel, which is currently working on establishing a hyper-spectral imaging satellite constellation, is the only Indian company to be awarded a study contract from the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) of US Department of Defense. As part of the contract, NRO will make use of Pixxel’s hyperspectral images to help in providing satellite intelligence to several US agencies. “We are fully committed to this opportunity to offer our imaging capabilities to the organisation, its partners, and the US geospatial intelligence community,” said Pixxel Founder Awais Ahmed. NRO awarded six contracts to various aerospace companies as part of its Strategic Commercial Enhancement (SCE) Broad Agency Announcement Framework. Ahmed said the company will help in providing remote sensing capabilities for hyperspectral imaging through the use of modelling, simulation and data evaluation.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });