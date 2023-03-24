Home States Karnataka

Bhatkal Tanzeem not to support Muslim candidate in Karnataka Assembly election, faces protest

This decision has come as a jolt to parties like Aam Aadmi Party and SDPI The AAP has already announced a Muslim candidate from Bhatkal, while the SDPI is inclined towards fielding a Muslim candidate.

By Subhash Chandra N S
Express News Service

BHATKAL (UTTARA KANNADA)  : The Bhatkal Tanzeem has decided not to back a Muslim candidate in the Karnataka Assembly election from Bhatkal-Honnavar constituency and instead support a candidate from a secular party. According to sources, the organisation took this decision in “the interest of the community members and to keep away communal forces”.

“A meeting was held on March 20 where it was decided that this time the Tanzeem will support a secular party candidate so that there is no split in votes,” an informed source told TNIE. This decision has come as a jolt to parties like Aam Aadmi Party and Socialist Democratic Party of India. The AAP has already announced a Muslim candidate from Bhatkal, while the SDPI is inclined towards fielding a Muslim candidate.

Interestingly, the meeting was chaired by Inayathullah Shabandri, president of the tanzeem, who had contested as JDS candidate in the last two polls.  

Bhatkal-Honnavar constituency has a population of 1.85 lakh, including about 50,000 Muslims, which includes both Navyth and Daccani Muslims. The Tanzeem members numbering about a 100 have been elected by the mosques of their respective locality. “Any mosque which has about 80 members will have a representation in the Tanzeem. Those mosques which have more members will have more than one representation,” explained Inayathullah Gawai, a journalist and a social worker.

Meanwhile, women in Bhatkal on Wednesday staged a protest outside the Tanzeem’s office against its decision to not support a Muslim candidate. The women said that they will opt for NOTA in the polls if the Tanzeem does not change its decision. The women raised slogans against the decision saying that the Tanzeem cannot take such a decision. They also submitted a memorandum.

