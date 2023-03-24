Home States Karnataka

Bommai sets up corporations as outreach to smaller communities

While BJP hopes it will help party garner votes in Assembly polls, KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed calls it an election gimmick 

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Express)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Ahead of assembly elections, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s government is 
setting up several development corporations to woo members of smaller communities, targeting particular castes and communities. While the BJP is hoping to garner votes, the Opposition has slammed it as an election gimmick.

Since February 2023, the Chief Minister’s Office has issued orders to constitute at least seven development corporations for Kodavas, Kumbaras (potters), weavers, Edigas, Ganigas, Balijas and more. Each of these communities has several sub-castes, and this way, the government is trying to reach out to them. BJP sources said this is an attempt to calm down members of communities which are demanding an increase in reservation quota. “Increasing quota or including them under one quota cannot be done in a day or two. It is a long process, and with elections just a few weeks away, this is the best thing,” sources said.

During the 2019 bypolls, then Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa made a similar attempt to set up development corporations to woo various communities in certain constituencies. He had ordered for Kaadu Golla, Maratha and Veerashaiva Lingayat boards and corporations, and also announced funds for them. However, the BJP had time to put them in action.

KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed told TNIE that with just a few days to go for elections, this is only a poll gimmick. “The BJP government should have done it four years ago. Now the CM is trying to fool people. Boards and corporations need at least six months to start functioning. When existing boards and corporations are not functioning as they have no funds, how will Bommai give money for these?” he questioned.  

Community leaders and organisations are lobbying with Bommai for the corporations. Karnataka State Namadeva Simpi Association president NM Suresh appealed to the CM to issue an order for a Simpi corporation, with over 8 lakh people residing in Shiggavi, Hubballi and other places in North Karnataka.

NEW CORPORATIONS 

FEB 20: Karnataka Stae Ediga Development Corporation; Karnataka State Ganiga Development Corporation; Karnataka State Hadapada Development Corporation
MARCH 10: Karnataka State Balija Development Corporation 
MARCH 17: Karnataka Kumbara Development Corporation 
MARCH 20: Karnataka State Kodava Development Corporation; Karnataka State Weavers Development Corporation

Comments

