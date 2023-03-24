Home States Karnataka

Desilting sans EC: NGT slaps Rs 50 crore fine on Karnataka Irrigation Department

The NGT also ordered that the chief secretary should direct the all district collectors to take EC before undertaking desilting/dredging. 

National Green Tribunal (Photo | PTI)

By Bosky Khanna
BENGALURU: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday slapped a Rs 50 crore penalty on Irrigation Department for failing to take environmental clearance (EC) before desilting and sand extraction from water bodies. The NGT also ordered that the chief secretary should direct the all district collectors to take EC before undertaking desilting/dredging. 

The tribunal said this should be especially followed when the desilted and dredged material (including silt or sand) is sold for public or government projects. 

The NGT was hearing a case of desiltation work involving extraction of 14,51,680 MT of sand from the back waters of Adhyapadi Dam on Phalguni river in Mangaluru and Shamburu Dam on Netravathi river in Bantwal. 

The NGT also pulled up the SEIAA, and said that they were mute spectators when the EC was not taken. The order stated: “Despite NGT orders repeatedly holding that EC is required when de-silted material is used for commercial purpose, the current orders of the district collector is in gross violation.” 

The tribunal noted when the EIA notification, 2006, exempts dredging and de-silting of dams only for the purpose of maintenance, upkeep and disaster management, it should not involve commercial sand mining. In case of  commercial sand mining, EC should be obtained where several stages of screening are involved.

The sand policy, notified on May 5, 2020 by the state government was noted by the tribunal. It also clarified that the Sustainable Sand Mining Guidelines, 2016, by the ministry of environment describes de-silting activity as involving extraction of sand through mining operation. In this case, the work order was issued by DCs without any district survey report before granting mining lease.

