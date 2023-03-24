Home States Karnataka

Devanahalli Congress leaders resign en masse 

Differences among different camps have come to the fore with supporters of former union minister KH Muniyappa and former deputy chief minister Dr G  Parameshwara locking horns over Devanahalli seat.

Published: 24th March 2023 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2023 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Congress delaying its first list of candidates for the Karnataka Assembly polls, differences among different camps have come to the fore with supporters of former union minister KH Muniyappa and former deputy chief minister Dr G  Parameshwara locking horns over the Devanahalli seat. The list was expected on Wednesday, but now it is likely to be released in a day or two.

In a major development on Thursday, the presidents of different Congress blocks in Devanahalli, including Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha Youth Congress president, resigned en masse opposing reports of the party fielding Muniyappa from the constituency. They consider Muniyappa as an outsider to the constituency. Most of them are in favour of AC Srinivas, the man Friday of Parameshwara. But both the SC right and left community leaders were in favour of Muniyappa and did not resign.

“It has come to our notice that the high command has decided to field KH  Muniyappa and entire Devarahahalli leadership is resolved to oppose him,” the 22 leaders stated in a letter to the AICC leadership. As many as 14 aspirants have shown interest to fight from Devanahalli which is reserved for the SC category.

“Parameshwara had lobbied for AC Srinivas though the latter had lost from Mahadevapura twice,” said one of the aspirants. But the aspirant clarified that if the party fields Muniyappa, both the SC left and right community, with an electorate population of over 70,000, will work for him. “If Srinivas gets the ticket, we will ensure his defeat and in Koratagere, Parameshwara will also bite the dust as Muniyappa has an influence on the SC left community,” he elaborated. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Congress
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp