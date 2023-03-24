Go ahead with Panchamasali quota: Karnataka HC to state govt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Modifying the interim order of status quo, the High Court of Karnataka on Thursday allowed the state government to take a decision on reservation for Panchamasali Lingayat sub-sect without disturbing the constitutionally guaranteed quota in Category 2A of the caste-based reservation list.

While giving liberty to the state government to do so, the court made it clear that any decision on the reservation issue would be subject to the final adjudication of the petition pending before it.

A division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagi passed the interim order while vacating its earlier interim order of January 12 passed in the public interest litigation filed by D G Raghavendra, a resident of the city.

This was after Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta gave an undertaking before the court on behalf of the state government that any decision to be taken on reservation will not have any impact on the quota for castes in Category 2A. Mehta clarified that the decision to be taken by the government on quota for Panchamasalis would not, in any way, impact the reservation for existing castes in Category 2A.

Govt undertaking a fair approach: HC

Mehta informed the court that his oral submission to that effect could be taken as an undertaking on behalf of the state government. The undertaking in writing would be submitted to the court in addition to the statement of objection filed by the government to the petition.

He clarified this while giving an undertaking with reference to one of the main apprehensions expressed by the petitioner that the inclusion Panchamasali Lingayat sub-sect in the existing Category 2A list would impact members of castes already in the category.

The court observed that the undertaking given on behalf of the state government is a fair approach in the matter. Accordingly, the affidavit to that effect was filed before the court in the afternoon.

When the petitioner’s counsel opposed vacating the status quo order, the court observed that it cannot stop the government from taking a decision when it is not directly impacting the petitioner’s contention. If any such action is taken by the government directly or indirectly resulting in the breach of such an undertaking, the petitioner is entitled to act. “Why other action has to be stalled? The government may take some decisions. Your apprehension is taken care of. Ultimately that action should be the final outcome of the petition pending,” the court told the petitioner’s counsel.

On January 12, the court passed the interim order directing the state government to maintain status quo on the interim report of the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes with regard to the demand for inclusion of Panchamasali Lingayat sub-sect in Category 2A. Meanwhile, the Commission submitted its interim report to the court in a sealed cover on February 3.

