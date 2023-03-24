Karnataka CM rubbishes Congress claims on SC/ST quota

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the State Government has already initiated the process for recruitment and promotions as per its orders increasing the reservation for SCs from 15% to 17% and STs from 3% to 7%. The CM rubbished the Congress' allegation that the government had not taken any measures to implement its decision on increasing reservation for SC/STs and get it included in the 9th schedule of the Constitution. The State Government is committed to including it in the 9th schedule and the process has already been started, he said and added that the Congress leaders have no moral right to criticise the government. The CM launched the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Shakti scheme, Vidyanidhi scheme for autorickshaws and cab drivers' children and other programmes on Thursday. The CM also launched the 'Punyakoti' cow adoption scheme. He said the scheme was introduced for the protection of cows in the state.