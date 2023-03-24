Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM rubbishes Congress claims on SC/ST quota

CM said the state has already initiated the process for recruitment and promotions as per its orders increasing the reservation for SCs from 15% to 17% and STs from 3% to 7%. 

Published: 24th March 2023 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2023 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai launches ‘Punyakoti’, a cow adoption scheme, in Bengaluru on Thursday | KPN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the State Government has already initiated the process for recruitment and promotions as per its orders increasing the reservation for SCs from 15% to 17% and STs from 3% to 7%. 

The CM rubbished the Congress’ allegation that the government had not taken any measures to implement its decision on increasing reservation for SC/STs and get it included in the 9th schedule of the Constitution. 

The State Government is committed to including it in the 9th schedule and the process has already been started, he said and added that the Congress leaders have no moral right to criticise the government.

The CM launched the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Shakti scheme, Vidyanidhi scheme for autorickshaws and cab drivers’ children and other programmes on Thursday. 

 The CM also launched the ‘Punyakoti’ cow adoption scheme. He said the scheme was introduced for the protection of cows in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punyakoti cow adoption scheme Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp