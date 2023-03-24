Home States Karnataka

No one can dislodge Kharge: Chinchansur

Baburao Chinchansur, BJP MLC who quit the saffron party on Monday and joined the Congress on Wednesday evening, said it was “back to home” for him.

Published: 24th March 2023 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2023 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Baburao Chinchansur

Baburao Chinchansur

By Ramakrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI : Senior politician Baburao Chinchansur, BJP MLC who quit the saffron party on Monday and joined the Congress on Wednesday evening, said it was “back to home” for him. On his first visit to the Congress office in Kalaburagi on Thursday, he said that AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge was a pillar of the party in Kalyana Karnataka, and nobody could dislodge him. He declared that he will make all efforts to ensure that Congress candidates win all seats in Kalyana Karnataka region. 

He claimed that the BJP had not only cheated him, but also his Koli Kabbaliga community, by promising to include it in the ST category if he joins the party. He claimed he joined the saffron party in the larger interest of his community, and campaigned for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections and assembly byelections, but the BJP did not fulfil its promise. 

Chinchansur said he has not lobbied for any posts at any point of time, and he and his wife were serving society without expecting anything. Yet, there are strong rumours that he has pleaded before Congress leaders to give him the Gurmitkal assembly ticket. 

Congress district unit president Jagadev Guttedar and former MLC Allamaprabhu Patil were present.
The Kalyana Karnataka leader, known for being outspoken and a colourful personality, joined the BJP in 2019, teaming up with former minister Mallikayya Guttedar to help Dr Umesh Jadhav win the Lok Sabha elections against Mallikarjun Kharge in 2019. Kharge lost, and both Chinchansur and Guttedar repeatedly claimed that it due to their campaign. 
 

