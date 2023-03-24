Home States Karnataka

PM to launch Whitefield Kadugodi-KR Pura metro line Saturday, to travel by women-steered train 

Loco Pilot Priyanka will have the honour of steering the PM in the onward trip while the return trip will be steered by an LP with a similar name, Priyanka Ballary, said a top Metro source

Published: 24th March 2023 11:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru metro train

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday formally declare open the 13.71-km Eastern Extension line from Whitefield Kadugodi to KR Pura, a line with 12 brand new stations. This will take Bengaluru’s Metro network to 69.66km and 63 stations, making it the second largest after the Delhi Metro.

The PM will take the inaugural train, which is expected to leave at 12.55 pm to the Sri Satya Sai Hospital station, around 4km away, and return by the same train without alighting anywhere in between. 

Loco pilot Priyanka will have the honour of steering the PM on his onward trip, while the return trip will be steered by an LP with a similar name, Priyanka Ballary, said a source. “This is the tentative timing. The start depends on the PM’s return from Chikkaballapur,” he added.

From Whitefield (Kadugodi), the train will stop at Hope Farm, Channasandra, Kadugodi Tree Park, Pattandur Agrahara and Sri Sathya Sai Hospital. Due to engines on both ends, the return trip will commence immediately, with the other loco pilot operating it. The other stations beyond the hospital are Nallur Halli, Kundalahalli, Seetharam Palya, Hoodi, Garudacharpalya, Singayyanapalya and Krishnarajapura, said an official release today. The names of six stations have been changed, bowing to public demand.  

Along with the PM, the inaugural train will have ministers, MPs, MLAs, a handful of top Metro officials and selected members of the public. It will be dominated by security personnel throughout. Beginning Sunday, five trains will be run at a frequency of 12 minutes.

This stretch, built at a cost of nearly Rs 4,000 crore, includes Rs 1,025 crore spent, compensating land losers, said another source. A total of 394 properties running into 2,80,000 square metres were acquired for the line, which is connected with the Kadugodi depot.

The release said that BMRCL has widened Whitefield Road with three lanes in each direction. The extension is estimated to result in incremental ridership of 1.5 lakh, it added. The parking facility has been provided at Krisharajapuram and Whitefield Kadugodi stations, service roads around the station and FOBs are in the offing to connect Metro stations with railway stations, it added. 

