Shah to chair regional meet on drug trafficking and national security in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a regional conference on ‘Drug trafficking and national security’ and take stock of the BJP’s poll preparations on Friday. The regional conference will be attended by representatives from five southern states and three Union Territories.

During the meeting, emphasis will be given to ways to curtail drug trafficking through maritime routes, stringent punitive action on drug traffickers resulting in zero tolerance, seamless coordination between state and central drug law enforcement agencies and containment of the spread of drug abuse through a concerted awareness programme.

The Kommaghatta Ground being readied to host Union Home Minister Amit Shah,

on Thursday | Vinod Kumar T

Shah will also oversee the destruction of 9,298 kg of seized drugs valued at Rs 1,235 crore during the meeting. The Centre has adopted a policy of zero tolerance against drugs. Under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a target to destroy 75,000 kg of narcotics was set during a 75-day campaign beginning June 1, 2022, and a total of 5,94,620 kg of seized drugs, valued at Rs 8,409 crore has been destroyed so far, exceeding the target.

Later in the day, Shah will lay the foundation stone of Sahakara Samridhi Soudha and inaugurate various other programmes by the Ministry of Cooperation.

BREAKFAST MEETING WITH YEDIYURAPPA

Shah will have a breakfast meeting with former CM BS Yediyurappa at his residence in Bengaluru. During the meeting, Shah is likely to take stock of the party’s preparations for the assembly polls.

JAMPACKED DAY FOR MODI IN K’TAKA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka on Saturday. He will inaugurate Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research at Chikkaballapur at 10.45am, and at 1pm inaugurate Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapura Metro Line of Namma Metro and also ride in the metro and in the evening will address BJP rally in Davanagere. The 13.71-km Metro line will be inaugurated by Modi at Whitefield (Kadugodi) Metro Station. Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research is an initiative to help students to avail new opportunities and provide accessible and affordable healthcare in this region.

BENGALURU: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a regional conference on ‘Drug trafficking and national security’ and take stock of the BJP’s poll preparations on Friday. The regional conference will be attended by representatives from five southern states and three Union Territories. During the meeting, emphasis will be given to ways to curtail drug trafficking through maritime routes, stringent punitive action on drug traffickers resulting in zero tolerance, seamless coordination between state and central drug law enforcement agencies and containment of the spread of drug abuse through a concerted awareness programme. The Kommaghatta Ground being readied to host Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Thursday | Vinod Kumar T Shah will also oversee the destruction of 9,298 kg of seized drugs valued at Rs 1,235 crore during the meeting. The Centre has adopted a policy of zero tolerance against drugs. Under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a target to destroy 75,000 kg of narcotics was set during a 75-day campaign beginning June 1, 2022, and a total of 5,94,620 kg of seized drugs, valued at Rs 8,409 crore has been destroyed so far, exceeding the target. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Later in the day, Shah will lay the foundation stone of Sahakara Samridhi Soudha and inaugurate various other programmes by the Ministry of Cooperation. BREAKFAST MEETING WITH YEDIYURAPPA Shah will have a breakfast meeting with former CM BS Yediyurappa at his residence in Bengaluru. During the meeting, Shah is likely to take stock of the party’s preparations for the assembly polls. JAMPACKED DAY FOR MODI IN K’TAKA Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka on Saturday. He will inaugurate Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research at Chikkaballapur at 10.45am, and at 1pm inaugurate Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapura Metro Line of Namma Metro and also ride in the metro and in the evening will address BJP rally in Davanagere. The 13.71-km Metro line will be inaugurated by Modi at Whitefield (Kadugodi) Metro Station. Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research is an initiative to help students to avail new opportunities and provide accessible and affordable healthcare in this region.