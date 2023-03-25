Are we letting go of science from benefitting the masses?  

Nirad Mudur By

Express News Service

Science applied for solving problems of people is successful science. It does not remain on paper to be wowed or criticised by peers. It benefits the needy. But science does not always take that route. Often, it leaves the lab to miss the target beneficiaries to emerge as a lucrative business opportunity for those with capital in hand.

After demonetisation on November 8, 2016, farmers in some areas of the state refused to harvest the tomato crops. They faced payment problems as the currency was declared void. Tonnes of tomatoes were laid to waste, posing losses for the farmers.

About three decades prior to that, a centre named Application of Science & Technology for Rural Areas (ASTRA) under the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) developed a technology meant to help farmers precisely for such eventualities, besides in times of drought or glut. It was the fruit and vegetable dryer, which can dehydrate fresh produce, allow it to be powdered, and packed in cellophane bags.

This packed produce offers a shelf-life of between nine months and a year. Studies conducted by researchers at ASTRA — later renamed Centre for Sustainable Technologies (CST) — revealed that the dried product is as healthy as its fresh counterpart and maintains the same levels of vitamins, minerals and nutritional value.

The technology offers huge multiple benefits. It can help farmers render their fresh produce dry and store it in a powdered form to save their harvest from being laid to waste. They can store and sell it over the counter. And most importantly, it offers rural womenfolk an ideal way to entrepreneurship by running these dryers and making a business out of selling the product in a dried form. It is a win-win technology that should have been a success across the state.

Nirad Mudur

Deputy Resident Editor, Karnataka

niradgmudur@newindianexpress.com

Unfortunately, it took root only in some pockets of Karnataka, particularly Sirsi in Uttara Kannada and Aralaguppe in Tumakuru. Technology Informatics Design Endeavour (TIDE), an NGO, was active in the lab-to-farm technology transfer, besides spreading awareness — including among rural women — about the benefits of the dryer.

The dryer that was meant to benefit farmers save their crops and offer their womenfolk promising entrepreneurship avenues now finds mention on the list of sale offers of online sale-and-delivery giants. Farmers continue throwing tonnes of fresh vegetable produce on the roads when prices hit rock bottom. This indicates that the technology, despite its multiple benefits, could not find appeal among the rural people.

A senior official from Karnataka’s Panchayati Raj department recently admitted that one of the most challenging tasks on their hands is to simplify government orders to the common rural folks. One can guess how much more challenging the task of making them understand the ‘rocket science’ behind hands-on technologies from the labs of institutes like the IISc — even if it means a thriving business for rural women through self-help groups while saving their men and their hard labour from the vagaries of pricing and nature.

NGOs, like TIDE, play a crucial role. But their efforts need to be supplemented by a more direct and hands-on involvement by officials and staff of departments like Rural Development & Panchayati Raj. One of the missions of this department is to provide rural infrastructure and socio-economic growth opportunities for the poor in rural areas. One of its objectives is to alleviate poverty by providing self–employment and wage employment. What better opportunity stares in their face than the one brought out by ASTRA, now CST? That too, is when women’s self-help groups are in focus as a significant part of rural development.

Failing which, our pride about Karnataka being at the forefront of science in the country needs to be counterbalanced by a quote from famous astronomer-author late Carl Sagan: “We live in a society exquisitely dependent on science and technology, and yet have cleverly arranged things so that almost no one understands science and technology.”

Science applied for solving problems of people is successful science. It does not remain on paper to be wowed or criticised by peers. It benefits the needy. But science does not always take that route. Often, it leaves the lab to miss the target beneficiaries to emerge as a lucrative business opportunity for those with capital in hand. After demonetisation on November 8, 2016, farmers in some areas of the state refused to harvest the tomato crops. They faced payment problems as the currency was declared void. Tonnes of tomatoes were laid to waste, posing losses for the farmers. About three decades prior to that, a centre named Application of Science & Technology for Rural Areas (ASTRA) under the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) developed a technology meant to help farmers precisely for such eventualities, besides in times of drought or glut. It was the fruit and vegetable dryer, which can dehydrate fresh produce, allow it to be powdered, and packed in cellophane bags.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); This packed produce offers a shelf-life of between nine months and a year. Studies conducted by researchers at ASTRA — later renamed Centre for Sustainable Technologies (CST) — revealed that the dried product is as healthy as its fresh counterpart and maintains the same levels of vitamins, minerals and nutritional value. The technology offers huge multiple benefits. It can help farmers render their fresh produce dry and store it in a powdered form to save their harvest from being laid to waste. They can store and sell it over the counter. And most importantly, it offers rural womenfolk an ideal way to entrepreneurship by running these dryers and making a business out of selling the product in a dried form. It is a win-win technology that should have been a success across the state. Nirad Mudur Deputy Resident Editor, Karnataka niradgmudur@newindianexpress.comUnfortunately, it took root only in some pockets of Karnataka, particularly Sirsi in Uttara Kannada and Aralaguppe in Tumakuru. Technology Informatics Design Endeavour (TIDE), an NGO, was active in the lab-to-farm technology transfer, besides spreading awareness — including among rural women — about the benefits of the dryer. The dryer that was meant to benefit farmers save their crops and offer their womenfolk promising entrepreneurship avenues now finds mention on the list of sale offers of online sale-and-delivery giants. Farmers continue throwing tonnes of fresh vegetable produce on the roads when prices hit rock bottom. This indicates that the technology, despite its multiple benefits, could not find appeal among the rural people. A senior official from Karnataka’s Panchayati Raj department recently admitted that one of the most challenging tasks on their hands is to simplify government orders to the common rural folks. One can guess how much more challenging the task of making them understand the ‘rocket science’ behind hands-on technologies from the labs of institutes like the IISc — even if it means a thriving business for rural women through self-help groups while saving their men and their hard labour from the vagaries of pricing and nature. NGOs, like TIDE, play a crucial role. But their efforts need to be supplemented by a more direct and hands-on involvement by officials and staff of departments like Rural Development & Panchayati Raj. One of the missions of this department is to provide rural infrastructure and socio-economic growth opportunities for the poor in rural areas. One of its objectives is to alleviate poverty by providing self–employment and wage employment. What better opportunity stares in their face than the one brought out by ASTRA, now CST? That too, is when women’s self-help groups are in focus as a significant part of rural development. Failing which, our pride about Karnataka being at the forefront of science in the country needs to be counterbalanced by a quote from famous astronomer-author late Carl Sagan: “We live in a society exquisitely dependent on science and technology, and yet have cleverly arranged things so that almost no one understands science and technology.”