Balija community demands job reservation in Karnataka

Published: 25th March 2023 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 08:10 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Members of the Balija community on Friday demanded that the government provide immediate job reservations for them in the state.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Former minister and Karnataka KPCC vice-president MR Seetharam said the community has been fighting for job reservation for years. The separate development corporation announced by the BJP has not benefited them. Terming it an election gimmick, KPCC members said that the community has largely been neglected, making them remain socially, economically and politically backward.

It was highlighted that the Backward Classes Commission chaired by Chinnappa Reddy considered the Balija community under the reserved category which made them eligible for education and employment benefits. However, in 1994, they were shifted from reserved category 2-A to 3-A under political pressure. 

Meanwhile, the Balija community members are distributed across the districts of Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Mandya, Mysuru, Ballari, Chitradurga, and Hassan. 

In 2011, the community was again added under the 2-A category, only for educational rights, KPCC members said. Hence, they demanded a reservation facility providing employment and political representation too.

