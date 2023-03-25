Emergency unofficially declared in India, says Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress leaders on Friday slammed the Centre over the disqualification of former AICC president Rahul Gandhi as MP after his conviction in a defamation case.

“It’s a Black Day in parliamentary democracy,” they said. Former CM Siddaramaiah said the Modi government demonstrated its “cowardice” by resorting to such a move as it is unable to digest the truth spoken by Rahul.

“We will fight against such injustice. Emergency has been unofficially declared in India. The Centre has taken such a decision to silence those speaking against Narendra Modi, BJP and NDA government,” Siddaramaiah said.

The former CM alleged that the Centre is trying to suppress those speaking against injustice. Leaders should forget their political affiliations and come together to protest against the Centre’s action, he said and urged party workers not to take the law into their hands.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar said, “They can disqualify Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha membership, but they cannot remove him from the hearts of crores of Indians.”

Congress MP DK Suresh said Rahul won’t get scared by the Centre’s action. “This is hate politics and this dictatorship regime will soon end. Such attempts to silence the Opposition will not work as the Congress will continue its struggle to protect democracy,” he said.

Congress MLA Priyank Kharge said the disqualification of Rahul as an MP will have an impact on Karnataka. “Disqualifying Rahul is a decision taken in haste to divert the attention of Opposition parties which have been seeking formation of a JPC to investigate the allegations against the Adani group,” he said.

Priyank said a meeting with Shivakumar will be held soon to decide on the next course of action. Meanwhile, BJP leaders welcomed the action against Rahul and termed it a strong message to those making irresponsible remarks.

Govt 'betrayed' SC/STS, dismiss it: Congress to Gov

A Congress delegation led by KPCC president DK Shivakumar, and comprising former DyCM Dr G Parameshwara and Opposition Leader in Legislative Council BK Hariprasad on Friday met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and demanded that he dismiss the incumbent government for allegedly betraying SC/ST commun­ities.

After the meeting, Shivakumar said, “As the end of his tenure nears, Basavaraj Bommai hiked SC/ST reservations as per the recommen­dati­ons of Justice Nagamohan Das committee,” stated the Congress memorandum. “Shockingly, the treachery and conspiracy hatched by the BJP and the Basavaraj Bommai government agai­nst the SC/ST community have been exposed in Parliament on March 14, 2023, when the Modi government told the Parliament that it does not propose to hike the quota of SCs from 15% to 17% and STs from 3% to 7% in Karnataka,” it stated. Earlier, the police had detained Congress leaders.

Siddu slaps worker over ticket demand

Former CM Siddaram­aiah on Friday allegedly slapped a person for demanding a Congress ticket for his leader. Sources close to Siddaramaiah said supporters of BJP MLC had gathered at the former CM’s Bengaluru residence and one of them repeatedly asked for a Congress ticket for his leader. Irked by the person’s behavi­our, Siddaramaiah allegedly slapped him.

Give nod for Varuna, Siddu tells party top brass

CHITRADURGA: Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah on Friday claimed that he has informed his party high command to clear his name for the Varuna Assembly constituency. He told mediapersons, “I have requested the party high command to clear my name for Varuna constituency. My family also wants me to contest from another constituency.” With this announcement, the confusion over Siddaramaiah’s choice of seat apparently ends.

