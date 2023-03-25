Home States Karnataka

It’s a poll gimmick: Siddaramaiah

Though CM Basavaraj Bommai said that Muslims will be given the reservation under the economically weaker section quota, it is not easy to do so, he said.

BENGALURU: CLP leader Siddaramaiah said here on Friday that the changes made in the reservation categories will not benefit anyone and it is just a gimmick with an ulterior motive of getting political benefits ahead of the Assembly polls.

“The government has scrapped a 4% quota for Muslims and distributed it to Vokkaligas and Lingayats. It is like snatching from one community to give it to another and the BJP is trying to create animosity among communities,” he alleged.

Though CM Basavaraj Bommai said that Muslims will be given the reservation under the economically weaker section quota, it is not easy to do so, he said. On the internal reservation for SCs, the ex-CM said it is a lengthy process.

