JDS to wait for Congress, BJP final lists for Karnataka assembly election

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Former minister HD Revanna said on Friday in Holenarasipur that JDS is ready to face Assembly elections if the election dates are declared tomorrow.

JDS leaders including party supremo HD Deve Gowda, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and party state president CM Ibrahim have been devising strategies to decide on winnable candidates in 224 Assembly constituencies, Revanna said. Sources said JD leaders are planning to announce the second list of candidates immediately after Congress and BJP come up with their final list.

Referring to former AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as an MP, Revanna said BJP is indulging in vendetta politics, and is also targeting other leaders of prominent opposition parties.

Mamata to campaign?

In a significant development, former CM HD Kumaraswamy called on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Friday evening.

Banerjee, after learning about the success of JDS’ Pancharathna Yatra, has promised to campaign for the party ahead of the elections, said a press release by Kumaraswamy.

HASSAN: Former minister HD Revanna said on Friday in Holenarasipur that JDS is ready to face Assembly elections if the election dates are declared tomorrow. JDS leaders including party supremo HD Deve Gowda, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and party state president CM Ibrahim have been devising strategies to decide on winnable candidates in 224 Assembly constituencies, Revanna said. Sources said JD leaders are planning to announce the second list of candidates immediately after Congress and BJP come up with their final list. Referring to former AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as an MP, Revanna said BJP is indulging in vendetta politics, and is also targeting other leaders of prominent opposition parties. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Mamata to campaign? In a significant development, former CM HD Kumaraswamy called on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Friday evening. Banerjee, after learning about the success of JDS’ Pancharathna Yatra, has promised to campaign for the party ahead of the elections, said a press release by Kumaraswamy.