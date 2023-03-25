Karnataka, Bengaluru contribute to India’s global image, says Jaishankar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Friday said that India’s global image has been bolstered by Karnataka and its capital Bengaluru.

Speaking at the BJYM Yuva Samvada, in conversation with Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, he answered questions from students and said that both the city and the state have played a leadership role in India’s growth story, as it especially is willing to embrace modernity. “A lot of the impressions the world has about India are from Bengaluru and Karnataka. The reputation it has today for modernity, embracing technology and the quality of its human resources are very big assets,” he said.

He pointed out that the way India is viewed in globally has changed significantly, and this is also due to how India deals with its issues. “If we are firm on tough issues at a global level, the kind of respect we generate is very different.

How a country behaves when its security is threatened and its people are under defines its character. We are also no longer a receiver of ideas in the global context. We have become a giver, provider and responder, a significant change in how the world views India,” he said.

This was reflected in the fact, he said, “in the success of our democracy in which our leadership and those who play a major role do not necessarily come only from big cities, but from rural areas. The more variety in representations we have, the more we will become Bharat.”

