Kasarkod beach has a rare visitor: A guitarfish

Kiran Vasudevamurthy, another researcher, said that the shark feeds on small fish, phytoplanktons and zooplanktons.

By Subhash Chandra N S 
Express News Service

KASARKOD (UTTARA KANNADA): The Kasarkod beach seems to be springing surprises every now and then. This time, it has thrown up a guitarfish, a rare and tiny shark. The fish measures about one foot in length.

“We found it lying on the beach here. I have not seen such a fish earlier,” said Vinod S Sidlani, manager, of Eco Beach, Kasarkod. 

“It is one of the smallest sharks and is rarely found,” informed Shivakumar Haragi, assistant professor, Department of Marine Biology, Karnataka University Dharwad.“It has been confirmed that it is found on the west coast and is a rare one,” said another marine biologist, Prakash Mesta.

“The fish is a shovelnose shark, something of a mix of shark and stingray. It is a bottom feeder that dwells deep down the water,” said Suraj Pujar, a researcher with the department of marine biology. He added that it’s a shy fish and usually avoids being seen.

Kiran Vasudevamurthy, another researcher, said that the shark feeds on small fish, phytoplanktons and zooplanktons. “It produces special electric pulses to hunt its prey. It is a deep sea fish and occasionally comes to shallow waters,” he said.

This fish has a flattened forebody with pectoral fins on either side of the head and gives birth to its young ones like the big sharks do. Several species of fish and jellyfish have washed ashore on the beach. This includes the rare blue jellyfish. This year, two olive ridley turtles have nested on the beach and the eggs have been protected by the beach authorities.

Kasarkod beach has been awarded Blue Flag certification, an internationally recognised eco-label that is accorded based on 33 criteria. Blue Flag beaches are considered to be the cleanest beaches in the world.

