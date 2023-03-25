Man runs towards PM's convoy during roadshow in Karnataka, police say no security breach

By ANI

DAVANAGERE: (Karnataka): A man tried to run towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy during his roadshow in Davanagere on Saturday. He was caught by the police. Karnataka Police said there was no breach in PM Modi's security and the man was caught immediately.

A video showed a man trying to come close to PM Modi's convoy and being caught by the security personnel.

As being reported in a section of media, there was no breach in security as such of Hon’ble PM at Davangere today. It was an unsuccessful attempt



He was caught immediately by myself and SPG at a safe distance



— alok kumar (@alokkumar6994) March 25, 2023

"There was no breach in security as such of PM at Davangere today. It was an unsuccessful attempt. The man was caught immediately by myself and SPG at a safe distance. Appropriate action is being taken in this regard," said Alok Kumar, ADGP (Law and Order), Karnataka.

The police have detained the man. Reports based on the video had earlier said that there was a breach of security. PM Modi held a roadshow ahead of his rally in Davanagere and was accorded a warm welcome.

Earlier in January, during PM Modi's road show in Hubbli a boy tried to give the garland to him. The Karnataka Police had said there was no such breach in the PM's security cover.

Assembly elections are likely to be held in Karnataka in April-May. An official announcement of the poll schedule by the Election Commission is expected soon.

Political parties including the BJP, Congress and Janata Dal-Secular have already intensified their campaign in the southern state.

