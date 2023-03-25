Home States Karnataka

Officials need more power to stem pollution: Anand Singh

He said that laws from other countries are being brought it, but the existing laws are being trespassed by citizens and officials.

Published: 25th March 2023 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Anand Singh, MLA from the Vijayanagara assembly constituency in Ballari

Karnataka Tourism Minister Anand Singh (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Tourism and Environment Minister Anand Singh on Friday said that more power should be given to regional officials to book criminal cases against individuals and organisations for polluting the environment. 

He said at present, all that an official from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) can do is to give notice and the industry or organisation continues with its activities for it believes nothing more could happen. To ensure a better environment, stricter norms are necessary. He appealed to the Central Pollution Control Board and to the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change to give regional officers the power to book criminal cases. 

He was speaking on the sidelines of the launch of electric vehicles for the KSPCB, a mobile app to facilitate the process for industries and consumers, and the launch of the green core rating initiative to all industries in the state, at an event organised by the KSPCB. 

He said that laws from other countries are being brought, but the existing laws are being trespassed on by citizens and officials. The simple thing of not littering the city is also an environmental concern but is not followed in India, however, it is done better in other places.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anand Singh pollution
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp