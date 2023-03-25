Officials need more power to stem pollution: Anand Singh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tourism and Environment Minister Anand Singh on Friday said that more power should be given to regional officials to book criminal cases against individuals and organisations for polluting the environment.

He said at present, all that an official from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) can do is to give notice and the industry or organisation continues with its activities for it believes nothing more could happen. To ensure a better environment, stricter norms are necessary. He appealed to the Central Pollution Control Board and to the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change to give regional officers the power to book criminal cases.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the launch of electric vehicles for the KSPCB, a mobile app to facilitate the process for industries and consumers, and the launch of the green core rating initiative to all industries in the state, at an event organised by the KSPCB.

He said that laws from other countries are being brought, but the existing laws are being trespassed on by citizens and officials. The simple thing of not littering the city is also an environmental concern but is not followed in India, however, it is done better in other places.

BENGALURU: Tourism and Environment Minister Anand Singh on Friday said that more power should be given to regional officials to book criminal cases against individuals and organisations for polluting the environment. He said at present, all that an official from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) can do is to give notice and the industry or organisation continues with its activities for it believes nothing more could happen. To ensure a better environment, stricter norms are necessary. He appealed to the Central Pollution Control Board and to the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change to give regional officers the power to book criminal cases. He was speaking on the sidelines of the launch of electric vehicles for the KSPCB, a mobile app to facilitate the process for industries and consumers, and the launch of the green core rating initiative to all industries in the state, at an event organised by the KSPCB. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He said that laws from other countries are being brought, but the existing laws are being trespassed on by citizens and officials. The simple thing of not littering the city is also an environmental concern but is not followed in India, however, it is done better in other places.