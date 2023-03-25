Home States Karnataka

Panchamasali leaders to take a call today: Seer 

Swamiji said the community's executive committee meeting will be held at the Freedom Park, where the dharna is being held for the last 70 days, and a decision will be taken.

Sri Jayamruthyunjaya Swamiji

Panchamasali Lingayat community religious head Sri Jayamruthyunjaya Swamiji

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Panchamasali Lingayat community religious head Sri Jayamruthyunjaya Swamiji here on Friday evening said a decision will be taken on Saturday as to whether they will continue with their agitation for the 2A reservation tag for the community or not.

“Since the cabinet decision to increase the quota for Lingayats has not reached us, community members should not celebrate it as a victory. We have waited for 25 years and let us wait for another ten hours. The decision and message will be passed on to community members on Saturday,” he said.

He was speaking to the media after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that the cabinet had resolved to provide a 7 per cent quota for Lingayats, including Panchamasalis -- an increase of 2 per cent from the present 5 per cent under 2D for the Lingayat community. 

Swamiji said the community’s executive committee meeting will be held at Freedom Park, where the dharna is being held for the last 70 days, and a decision will be taken.

The decision on continuing with the strike will be evolved only after a discussion with community leaders, including former Union minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal of BJP, Vijayananda Kashappanavara of Congress and the legal committee, he said. 

