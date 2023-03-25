Home States Karnataka

Shah inaugurates new Rashtriya Raksha University

Headquartered at Gandhinagar in Gujarat, the RRU has its second campus in Arunachal Pradesh, with the third one set to open in Shivamogga.

K S Eshwarappa

BJP MLA K S Eshwarappa takes part in the inauguration of the new Rashtriya Raksha University campus in Shivamogga on Friday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah virtually inaugurated the Shivamogga campus of the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) from Bengaluru on Friday. The university inked an MoU with the state government, in the presence of Shah, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.  

The MoU was signed by RRU Vice-Chancellor Prof (Dr) Bimal N Patel and ACS (Home) of the state government Dr Rajneesh Goel. Shah assured support to the role that the RRU will play in augmenting security agencies’ efforts towards preventing, investigating, training and capacity-building in the region, against drug trafficking and improving coastal security.

Jnanendra opined that the university will significantly contribute in the realms of security and police, by imparting training, education, research etc. to the youth, thereby creating much-needed human resources too. 

The university is spread over eight acres, at the Old Kendriya Vidyalaya building, in Ragigudda. The campus, which will function from this academic year, will conduct training and research for officers and staff of the Karnataka Police Department. 

Students at the campus can seek a Diploma in Police Science, PG Diploma in Cyber Security and Cyber Law, Basic Course in Corporate Security Management, Certificate Course in Coastal Security and Law Enforcement, two weeks Certificate Programme in Road Traffic Safety Management, and two weeks Certificate Programme in Road Traffic Safety Management.

These courses will be launched in August. Meanwhile, in Shivamogga, MP B Y Raghavendra, MLA K S Eshwarappa, DC Dr R Selvamani, SP Mithun Kumar G K and others attended the inauguration. 

