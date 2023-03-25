To please BSY, Shah makes his son feel good

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived on the driveway of BS Yediyurappa’s residence for breakfast on Friday morning, the former chief minister himself stood at the entrance to receive Shah with a bouquet in hand.

But getting out of the car, Shah gestured towards Yediyurappa’s son and state BJP vice-president BY Vijayendra even as Yediyurappa looked confused. Realising that the message has not hit home, Shah stood beside Vijayendra and accepted the bouquet from him and took the bouquet from Yediyurappa’s hand later.

The well-orchestrated sequence was to send out an all-important message that the party wants to keep the Lingayat strongman happy and that it does not want him to cause harm to the party’s prospects ahead of crucial elections by being indifferent.

Shah receiving the bouquet from Vijayendra is a sign that the party is willing to publicly recognise Vijayendra and honour his claim for a more important position in the party.

The photo-op is the result of the party’s realisation that Yediyurappa’s calculated indifference could cause much harm to the party’s poll prospects. It is also a discomfiting acknowledgement that Lingayat leaders of substance like Mohan Limbikai, VS Patil and Kiran Kumar have deserted the saffron party and joined Congress.

Shah, the master strategist that he is, has realised that multiple visits by the PM, party chief JP Nadda and himself to Karnataka would not translate into a bigger vote share for the party without Yediyurappa, the catalyst. And hence, the public acknowledgement of Vijayendra’s importance, is what Yediyurappa wants the most.

