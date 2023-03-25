Home States Karnataka

To please BSY, Shah makes his son feel good

Master strategist acknowledges ex-CM’s importance in BJP’s electoral prospects

Published: 25th March 2023 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2023 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah

BJP state vice-president BY Vijayendra welcomes Union Home Minister Amit Shah with a bouquet at former CM BS Yediyurappa’s Bengaluru residence | Express

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived on the driveway of BS Yediyurappa’s residence for breakfast on Friday morning, the former chief minister himself stood at the entrance to receive Shah with a bouquet in hand.

But getting out of the car, Shah gestured towards Yediyurappa’s son and state BJP vice-president BY Vijayendra even as Yediyurappa looked confused. Realising that the message has not hit home, Shah stood beside Vijayendra and accepted the bouquet from him and took the bouquet from Yediyurappa’s hand later.

The well-orchestrated sequence was to send out an all-important message that the party wants to keep the Lingayat strongman happy and that it does not want him to cause harm to the party’s prospects ahead of crucial elections by being indifferent.

Shah receiving the bouquet from Vijayendra is a sign that the party is willing to publicly recognise Vijayendra and honour his claim for a more important position in the party. 

The photo-op is the result of the party’s realisation that Yediyurappa’s calculated indifference could cause much harm to the party’s poll prospects. It is also a discomfiting acknowledgement that Lingayat leaders of substance like Mohan Limbikai, VS Patil and Kiran Kumar have deserted the saffron party and joined Congress. 

Shah, the master strategist that he is, has realised that multiple visits by the PM, party chief JP Nadda and himself to Karnataka would not translate into a bigger vote share for the party without Yediyurappa, the catalyst. And hence, the public acknowledgement of Vijayendra’s importance, is what Yediyurappa wants the most. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah BS Yediyurappa
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP; may be barred from contesting polls for 8 years
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat District Court for a hearing on the criminal defamation case filed against him in Surat, March 23, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
A sentence over a phrase: Surat hands spotlight back to Rahul
Rohit Sharma has a few things to figure out before the World Cup | Ashwin Prasath
Rohit Sharma key for the new template
The author along with elephant calf Arjun. (Photo | Sangita Iyer)
Gods in Shackles: The tragic lives of India's 2,600 captive elephants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp