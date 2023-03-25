Zigzag path for PM during Sankalpa Yatra valedictory in Karnataka

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with people during the ‘Maha Sangama’ or the culmination of BJP’s Vijay Sankalpa Yatras in Davanagere and organisers have formed a special zigzag path for Modi’s open vehicle to move through the audience gallery.

For the first time, Modi will move so close to the crowd, gathering from different parts of the state.

The organisers have set up a 1,000-foot-long and 420-foot-wide dais. On the main podium, Modi will sit with CM Basavaraj Bommai, former CM BS Yediyurappa and 100 people including union ministers, while two other podiums will have other elected representatives.

Over 10 lakh people are expected to attend the event and they are arriving from Davanagere, Chitradurga, Shivamogga, Vijayanagara, Haveri, Ballari, Gadag, Hubballi-Dharwad, Chikkamagaluru and Tumakuru districts.

A thousand cooks are preparing upma and kesari bath for breakfast, and pulao, curd rice and godhi huggi for lunch. In all, 400 counters have been opened to distribute food at the venue, which is spread across 400 acres.

