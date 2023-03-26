Karnataka elections: Party leaders mark houses with alphabets to identify freebie beneficiaries 

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The residents of several areas in Kampli town of Ballari district were baffled to see some markings on their doors, pipes and walls. When they looked closely there were alphabets, each different from the other house.

It took some time for the confused residents to realize that it was the handiwork of some political party workers who are trying to woo the voters as the state prepares for the Assembly elections. It's said that alphabets are chosen depending on the number of voters in the house.

ALSO READ | Karnataka elections: BJP raises poll pitch in Old Mysuru region, key to regain power in state

"The residents were scared that the local administration had made some markings. Many residents feared that there could be road widening. But, later, it was the booth-level workers who cleared the air. A political leader has decided to give goodies to women voters and it was important to know how many women are in each house. Hence, if there is only one woman voter, A is written on the wall and if there are five women voters in the house letter E is written," said a resident of Kampli town.

The residents here are not sure whether to report the matter to the administration or wait for the political party workers to return carrying a gift bag. "The residents are divided over the development, Some of the residents have asked the youth not to report to the administration," the resident added.

ALSO READ | Karnataka elections: Attempt to woo voters by promising water at their doorsteps

Kampli MLA J N Ganesh of Congress will be facing Suresh babu of BJP in the upcoming polls.

A senior political leader from the district said that it's common that all the political parties indulge in wooing the voters. " In many places of Ballari, especially in the rural areas, stickers are posted on the front walls. 'One boy, two girls,' or 'two girls', such codes are written to ensure the party workers give the exact amount of goodies they are planning for the voters. In the case of Kampli it is said that the goodies including saree, nose ring and cooker have been planned to give to each woman voter," the leader said.

HUBBALLI: The residents of several areas in Kampli town of Ballari district were baffled to see some markings on their doors, pipes and walls. When they looked closely there were alphabets, each different from the other house. It took some time for the confused residents to realize that it was the handiwork of some political party workers who are trying to woo the voters as the state prepares for the Assembly elections. It's said that alphabets are chosen depending on the number of voters in the house. ALSO READ | Karnataka elections: BJP raises poll pitch in Old Mysuru region, key to regain power in stategoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "The residents were scared that the local administration had made some markings. Many residents feared that there could be road widening. But, later, it was the booth-level workers who cleared the air. A political leader has decided to give goodies to women voters and it was important to know how many women are in each house. Hence, if there is only one woman voter, A is written on the wall and if there are five women voters in the house letter E is written," said a resident of Kampli town. The residents here are not sure whether to report the matter to the administration or wait for the political party workers to return carrying a gift bag. "The residents are divided over the development, Some of the residents have asked the youth not to report to the administration," the resident added. ALSO READ | Karnataka elections: Attempt to woo voters by promising water at their doorsteps Kampli MLA J N Ganesh of Congress will be facing Suresh babu of BJP in the upcoming polls. A senior political leader from the district said that it's common that all the political parties indulge in wooing the voters. " In many places of Ballari, especially in the rural areas, stickers are posted on the front walls. 'One boy, two girls,' or 'two girls', such codes are written to ensure the party workers give the exact amount of goodies they are planning for the voters. In the case of Kampli it is said that the goodies including saree, nose ring and cooker have been planned to give to each woman voter," the leader said.