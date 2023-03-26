BJP needed for stability, Congress will use Karnataka as ATM: PM Modi

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: “A strong government will remove nepotism and corruption, which a fractured government will bring. Hence, elect BJP,” PM Narendra Modi urged the people, in Davanagere on Saturday.

“Karnataka has seen opportunistic and selfish governments for a long time, which has affected the state. That’s why BJP’s stable government is needed for the development of the state,” he said.

Calling the guarantees announced by the Congress party as an election gimmick, and referring to Congress coming to power in Himachal Pradesh, Modi said, “They gave a lot of assurances during the Himachal Pradesh elections just three months back, but nothing has been implemented.”

“Don’t make Karnataka an ATM for the Congress. BJP wants to make Karnataka a rising force for the development of India while Congress wants to make the state an ATM for its leaders and fill their treasures,” he said.

Taking a dig at AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, he said BJP received good news from the home city of the AICC chief (Kalaburagi), where both the Mayor and deputy mayor’s posts were wrested by the BJP. “From there, our Vijay Yatra has begun,” he said.

He said the BJP government has given several programmes for the development of the state. Modi, during his 40-minute speech, said the electronic cluster coming up at Hubballi-Dharwad will provide employment for youths and Davangere will also be developed into a textile hub in the future.

‘Modi tera kamal khilega’

“Congress says ‘Modi Teri Qabr Khudegi’ but they don’t know that the people of Karnataka have a dream which is ‘Modi Tera Kamal Khilega.’” the PM said. “We the workers have to take a pledge to ensure that the BJP comes to power with full majority,” he exhorted the party workers.

Modi reminded party workers of the 2007 Gujarat assembly polls which he won with a thumping majority, and during which the then UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi had called Modi ‘Maut Ka Saudagar”.Before concluding his speech, Modi urged people to switch on their flashlights from mobile phones as a show of support, which the assembled people did.

