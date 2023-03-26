Confirm seva or pay Rs 45L to devotee: Panel to TTD Trust 

Yathiraju By

BENGALURU: The cancellation of tickets booked in advance a decade ago by a city’s devotee for Sevas was an act of God, according to TTD Trust authorities.

Terming the Trust’s act deficiency of service and unfair trade practice, the Bangalore Urban District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed Srivari Temple authorities to confirm the seva tickets of the complainant by withdrawing the cancellation notices.

It asked the TTD authorities to allocate the tickets on the available dates within a year or to pay Rs 45 lakh compensation for mental agony, disappointment and financial loss to the family members. This is in addition to a refund of Rs 8,200 paid by the complainant, J Chandrashekar, a Malleswaram resident, for the sevas.

The commission, comprising president M Shobha and members N Jyothi and Suma Anil Kumar, rejected the contention of TTD Trust that the complainant is not a consumer as the facilities provided by it are not a service.

Chandrashekar, a private employee with less salary, was excited to take his aged parents and family members to Tirupati. He booked tickets for Sevas between 2006 and 2008 for Poorabhishekam on April 16, 2021, and March 4 and 20, 2020, Thomalaseva on July 8, 2020, and Archana on August 10, 2021, at the Trust office in the city.

The bookings were cancelled due to Covid. Then he requested TTD to allot the tickets in the near future. Instead, TTD authorities asked him to take a refund or go for a VIP break darshan. He then moved the commission.

The Trust argued that the relationship between the deity and devotee is purely divine. The complainant’s request was not considered as Seva tickets are booked up to 2050, it claimed.

