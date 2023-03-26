Home States Karnataka

Crucial link to Baiyappanahalli to be ready by June-end: BMRCL MD

Published: 26th March 2023 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2023 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Anjum Parwez

BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parwez

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parwez on Saturday said the crucial portion between KR Puram and Baiyappanahalli will be ready by June-end.  

The detailed project report for the line was approved in February 2014 and it had a deadline of 2020. On reasons for the delay, he said, “I would call it a 2.5-year delay and land acquisition, acquiring permissions to cut trees and the pandemic were all responsible. They were beyond our control. However, once the permits were given, we worked day and night to make this day happen.”

On the NCMC card, he said, “The card can be used by the public within a week. The infrastructure to use the card across our network is being installed. It will be done in a phased manner and we hope to complete it soon. It can be used across India in all Metros and buses which have the facility. Soon, one can use it across Metro stations and for shopping groceries and other things like a debit card.” BMTC and KSRTC are not yet ready to accept this system.

By evening, a large number of people with their families turned up at the Whitefield Kadugodi Metro station. While many were local residents, some had come from far and were arguing with the security staff to let them inside the station. “Please come tomorrow by 7 am,” was the response to each person.  

BMRCL has put in place a feeder bus system to help the public commute between Baiyappanahalli and KR Puram.

