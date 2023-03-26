Home States Karnataka

IISc working to empower 6G tech in cars  

For such systems, eliminating self-interference is key.

Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Indian Institute of Science researchers are working on designing antennas that have the ability to empower 6G technology which is instrumental in realising efficient V2X (Vehicle to Everything) communications.  

Debdeep Sarkar, assistant professor, Department of Electrical Communication Engineering, led a team studying how self-interference in full-duplex communication antennas can be reduced, and consequently, the movement of signals across the communication network can be faster and more bandwidth-efficient.

For such systems, eliminating self-interference is key. Sarkar and his IoE-IISc postdoctoral fellow, Jogesh Chandra Dash, have been working on this for the past few years.  

They plan to optimise their device so that it can entirely remove passive interference, and reduce the overall size of the antenna. Then, it can easily be fixed onto a vehicle where it can transmit and receive data at very high speeds, bringing driverless operation as well as 6G mobile connectivity closer to reality. 

