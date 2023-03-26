Karnataka polls: Why Varuna is a safe constituency for Siddaramaiah

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: With the Congress high command on Saturday announcing the first list of 124 candidates for the April-May Assembly elections in Karantaka, the party has fielded its senior leader Siddaramaiah from

the Varuna constituency in Mysuru district. This will put an end to intense speculation over which constituency the Congress Legislature Party leader would choose.

Here is the first list of Congress candidates finalised by the CEC for the forthcoming Karnataka assembly elections. pic.twitter.com/MeySmYLPev — Congress (@INCIndia) March 25, 2023

Though Chamarajpet, Kolar, Badami, Koppal, Varuna, and Chamrajanagar were doing the rounds as his possible constituencies over the last few months, his followers, haunted by his defeat in the Chamundeshwari constituency in 2018, wanted him to pick the safe seat Varuna that was always on his radar and aim for the chief minister’s post again.

But is Varuna a safe seat for Siddaramaiah? This is the constituency where he made his debut in 1983 on a Lok Dal ticket. Since then, he has contested eight elections and won five. After he was expelled from JDS and joined Congress, he fought one of the toughest elections of his career in 2006 and won by a wafer-thin margin of 257 votes.

In 2008 after the delimitation of constituencies, Varuna, a rural segment close to Mysuru city, was formed with Chatra and Bilgere, parts of Badanavalu hobli in Nanjangud, Varuna hobli from Mysuru taluk and T Narsipura’s Kasaba hobli. It is dominated by Lingayats, followed by Schedule Castes, Scheduled Tribes (Nayaka), Kurubas, Upparas, other microscopic backward communities, minorities, and a small population of Vokkaligas.

It is felt that the absence of a cosmopolitan milieu and the presence of less than 10,000 Vokkaliga voters contribute to Siddaramaiah’s repeated victories from here.

The population mix has given him an edge to consolidate Ahinda (backward class) communities and win with a comfortable margin in 2008 and in 2013 which led him to become the opposition leader and chief minister. The constituency, considered lucky for him, has witnessed a sea change over the years, with wide, concretised roads in villages, filled-up tanks, modernised irrigation canals, industrial areas, and new hostels, schools, and college buildings.

Dr Yathindra, Siddaramaiah’s son who is the sitting MLA, had nurtured the constituency further and had made it clear that he was willing to sacrifice the seat for his father. What made Siddaramaiah stay away from Kolar was a Congress internal survey that did not indicate a victory for the party candidate. Now, Yathindra and party workers are planning to take the lead in election campaigning in Varuna, allowing Siddaramaiah to tour the state to help the party come back to power.

Recently, Siddaramaiah toured the constituency with his son and inaugurated development projects. He is visiting the constituency on March 28 and 29 to interact with frontline leaders from all sections of society.

His connection with the electorate and development works could give him an edge and also benefit Congress candidates in neighboring constituencies in Mysuru and Chamrajanagar districts.

Former zilla panchayat president SC Basavaraju said the electorate in Varuna are confident of the next phase of development and have made up their mind to elect Siddaramaiah with a big margin.

