Karnataka prepares State Curriculum Framework for foundation stage 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka is the first state in India to prepare a State Curriculum Framework (SCF) for the foundational stage. The Centre released the National Curriculum Framework in October 2022, based on which a group was formulated to create a draft SCF.

The Department of School Education and Literacy and the Department of Women and Child Development released a report by the group, consisting of several educationalists, as well as professors from Ambedkar University, Mount Carmel College and Azim Premji University.

The SCF for the foundational stage focuses on the syllabus and curriculum for students between the ages of 3 and 8, specifically those studying in anganwadis and from Class 1 to 3. The draft framework proposes changes in the ‘Chilipili’ programme implemented in anganwadis, as well as the ‘Nali Kali’ programme in Classes 1 to 3.

In particular, according to the report submitted by the group, both programmes have been revised to prioritise play learning, which was one of the major focuses of the NEP 2020.

“The new SCF is expected to guide the department to fine-tune the syllabus and activities taken up in the primary classrooms. Moreover, it gives direction on the steps taken up in pre-primary sections of government schools though their numbers remain very small compared to the number of anganwadis or primary schools. It is also expected that the SCF for the foundational stage will help private pre-primary schools to benchmark their classroom transactions to defined levels,” said School Education and Literacy Minister BC Nagesh.

Following the report, the draft framework will be open for comments and responses from stakeholders, experts and the public. After this, the two departments have projected that the framework will be finalised and adopted in the 2023-24 academic year.

