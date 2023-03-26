Music & dance: Bengaluru Habba a big attraction

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The two-day Bengaluru Habba, which began at Cubbon Park on Saturday, attracted a large number of people. Live music and dance performances, street plays and art exhibitions showcasing Karnataka’s culture, and book and food fairs are being held as part of the festival at the park.

Paintings and artworks have been displayed on the railings along the lanes of the park. People were seen clicking selfies with “Hulivesha” and “Karadivesha” artistes. A group from Kolar was seen performing “Jade Kolata”. The mela gave artistes a platform to showcase their talent.

Stalls showcasing Bidri works, silk sarees, Channapatna toys, sandalwood handicrafts and handmade leather items have been put up. The book exhibition saw Kannada authors reading their works. Booksellers said that there is a need to promote regional books pertaining to the history and culture of Karnataka.

Suresh Narsimha, chairman, of Cocreate Ventures said, Cubbon Park, is the right place for organising such events.

Artisans struggle for a platform to showcase their works. Hence, such an event not just gives them an opportunity to display their talent and also promote their business. Visitors said that they had a gala time enjoying folk music, dance performances and the state’s delicacies.

Bommai opens new-look Bal Bhavan

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the new-look Bal Bhavan at Cubbon Park on Saturday. The Bal Bhavan, renovated at a cost of Rs 12 crore by Bengaluru Smart City Limited, now offers many activities for children aged up to 15, said Bal Bhavan chairperson Poornima Prakash.

It has a special science park for children interested in space. It also has 52 modern play equipment for children. The place where summer camps are held has been recreated with five canopies for children to learn about being close to nature, Poornima said. The toy train has been reintroduced by spending Rs 13 lakh. Dedicated spaces for special children have been created.

