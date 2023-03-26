Home States Karnataka

Previous govt didn’t push local language for courses: PM

To serve their selfish ends, some parties played language politics, but did not put in efforts to promote local languages, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at an event in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur, on Saturday, March 25, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUDDENAHALLI (CHIKKABALLAPUR): Previous governments did nothing to promote local languages as they did not want students from villages and poor backgrounds to join medical and other professional courses, alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Saturday.

Because of such difficulties, poor students could not become doctors. Understanding the challenges faced by such students, his government has given them the option to pursue medical education in Indian languages, including Kannada, Modi said after inaugurating the newly constructed Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research at Sathya Sai Grama in Muddenahalli near Chikkaballapur.

To serve their selfish ends, some parties played language politics but did not put in efforts to promote local languages, he said. “Kannada is a rich language. But earlier governments did not take steps to teach medical, engineering and technical education in Kannada,” he said. The central government is keen on providing more educational and health facilities to the people across the country.

By setting up more medical colleges across the country, more doctors can come out to take care of the needy, he said. The Centre is keen on providing gas and water connection to all and ensuring toilets in every household.

The double-engine government has been focusing on health and education, he added. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the Ayushman Bharat programme has benefited people across the country, and in Karnataka alone, there are over 1.5 crore card holders.

